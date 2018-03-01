How Atlanta Has Changed Since We Saw It Last

It's been a long time since we last saw Atlanta, and a lot has changed since then.

The season one finale aired November 1, 2016—just about a week before Donald Trump was elected president. While Atlanta is a great comedy, it's also a show that has always been a very socially conscious slice-of-life show about characters who happen to be poor and black in Atlanta.

The show will continue to be about race and class, but you won't see its characters majorly affected by recent politics, according to star and creator Donald Glover.