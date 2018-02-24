Vote for the Most Iconic Oscars Looks of All Time!

by Vannessa Jackson | Sat., Feb. 24, 2018 6:00 AM

It's time to vote! 

The Oscars is the biggest night of the year in the Hollywood. Stars go all out in their designer gowns, but if we're honest, some looks stood out above the rest by far. We're taking a look at some of the most amazing dresses from years past, and we want you to vote on which was the most iconic! 

Everyone from Nicole Kidman to Halle Berry made the list, but it's all about finding the one that stunned the most. Will classic Hollywood glam beat out a little daring pop of color? You be the judge. 

Scroll down to vote for your favorite Oscars look of all time.

For the results, tune in to E!'s Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards special Sunday, Mar. 4 starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT to see which looks win!

Best Oscars Look Ever
Which Oscars look is the best dressed in awards history?
Scroll down to vote on Emma Stone and Margot Robbie's best look of all time! 

Emma Stone's Best Oscars Looks
Which of Emma's Academy Awards dresses is her best look ever?
Margot Robbie's Best Oscars Looks
Which of Margot's Academy Awards dresses is her best look ever?
