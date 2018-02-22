Chloe Kim and Jimmy Fallon Are Gold Medal Photobombers

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Feb. 22, 2018 7:20 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jimmy Fallon, Chloe Kim

Janice Yi/NBC

Chloe Kim may be an Olympic gold medalist, but she's also an expert photobomber.

The 17-year-old snowboarded teamed up with Jimmy Fallon to surprise fans for Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show.

The dynamic duo snuck into a few people's photos at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York—and it looks like they came up with some creative poses. The highlights were when Fallon modeled a blonde wig to resemble Kim and when they split a giant sandwich. Of course, fans were thrilled to share the camera with these celebrities and a few even screamed in excitement.

Watch the video to see the funny pictures and priceless reactions.

Chloe Kim's Road to Olympic Gold: Early Mornings, KFC, Bridging Cultures and Having a Blast

However, Kim got a surprise of her own when Fallon revealed the Olympian now appeared on the front of Kellogg's Corn Flakes box. The cover photo showed her smiling from ear to ear and holding her gold medal.

 

Jimmy Fallon, Chloe Kim

Janice Yi/NBC

While many athletes would be ecstatic to take home the gold, Kim told Fallon she initially felt "empty" after winning her event.

"Well, I felt really empty at first. Does that make sense?" she said "Just emotionaless. I was just, like, there."

"I don't know if I'd feel that feeling," Fallon joked back.

 

Tune in to E! News tonight at 7 and 11 for an exclusive interview with Kim.
 

(E! News and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Olympics
Latest News
Candice Patton, The Flash

The Flash Finally Gives Iris Some Powers: See Candice Patton in Her Speedster Costume

Kylie Jenner, Snapchat

Kylie Jenner Is So Over Snapchat's Redesign

Quincy Jones

Quincy Jones Apologizes for Recent Statements: ''I've Clearly Made a Mistake...Many Mistakes''

Brendan Fraser

Brendan Fraser Says 2003 Groping Incident Spurred Hollywood Absence

Tiffany Haddish, The Carmichael Show

Tiffany Haddish Is Hosting the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Rachel McAdams, Jamie Linden

7 Things to Know About Rachel McAdams' Boyfriend Jamie Linden

Bachelor Winter Games

Oh No! The Bachelor Winter Games Couple Is Heading for a Breakup in This Finale Sneak Peek

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -