Elle Fanning Channels Royalty and More Best Dressed Stars

As New York Fashion Week came to close, stars continued to demonstrate their advanced style all over the world.

Case in point: Elle Fanning's Valentino sensation, which she debuted at the Berlin International Film Festival. From the red cape to the blue bow to the beautifully laid skirt, the star's gown transformed her into a princess worthy of being painted. The stunning gown is art on its own, which is most likely why she opted out of accessories and kept her hair classic with a regal bun.

While it may seem hard to out due Elle's look, stars like Lupita Nyong'o, who is celebrating today's release of Black Panther, Margot Robbie and more were dressed to impress this week.