Elle Fanning Channels Royalty and More Best Dressed Stars

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Feb. 16, 2018 6:04 AM

ESC: Best Dressed, Elle Fanning

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

As New York Fashion Week came to close, stars continued to demonstrate their advanced style all over the world. 

Case in point: Elle Fanning's Valentino sensation, which she debuted at the Berlin International Film Festival. From the red cape to the blue bow to the beautifully laid skirt, the star's gown transformed her into a princess worthy of being painted. The stunning gown is art on its own, which is most likely why she opted out of accessories and kept her hair classic with a regal bun.

While it may seem hard to out due Elle's look, stars like Lupita Nyong'o, who is celebrating today's release of Black Panther, Margot Robbie and more were dressed to impress this week.

Photos

Best Celeb Street Style From NYFW Winter 2018

Check out the best dressed stars below!

ESC: Best Dressed, Lupita Nyong'o

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Lupita Nyong'o

The Black Panther star wears a plaid coat over a white dress, then finishes the look with a box bag from Mark Cross.

ESC: Best Dressed, Meg Ryan

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images

Meg Ryan

The actress makes a claim for all-white before Easter and it's genius.

ESC: Best Dressed, Elle Fanning

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Elle Fanning

The 19-year-old star stuns at the Berlin International Film Festival in Valentine couture.

ESC: Best Dressed, Gina Rodriguez

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Gina Rodriguez

At the Annihilation premiere, the Jane, the Virgin star wore a blue-to-rose-gold fringed dress that certainly caught eyes.

ESC: Best Dressed, Danai Gurira

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images

Danai Gurira

This Black Panther actress is a color blocking pro, layering her golden jacket over a bright orange top.

ESC: Best Dressed, Margot Robbie

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Margot Robbie

The I, Tonya actress shine bright like a diamond on the carpet.

ESC: Best Dressed, Allison Janney

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Allison Janney

The Mom star takes the wrap dress up a level on the red carpet.

RELATED ARTICLE: Yara Shahidi Says the Fanny Pack Is a Millennial Must-Have

RELATED ARTICLE: Get Blake Lively, Emily Blunt and Zendaya's NYFW Looks for Less

