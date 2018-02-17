Saturday Savings: Dakota Fanning's Shearling Coat Is on Sale Now!

by Alanah Joseph | Sat., Feb. 17, 2018 6:04 AM

ESC: Dakota Fanning

BACKGRID

Being warm and fashionable just got cheaper.

Dakota Fanning is joining celebs like Kim Kardashian and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in the shearling craze, wrapping herself in a cream iteration with camel details, made by Madewell. The star paired the cozy outerwear with navy blue platform heels, glasses with clear frames and a teal structured purse—proving that a little color goes a long way. 

Although outerwear tends to be a pricey component of anyone's wardrobe, her teddy bear-like coat is on sale now. After reducing the original price by over 30%, you can grab the style for less than $180.

Photos

Best Celeb Street Style From NYFW Winter 2018

Shop the best marked-down shearling coats below!

ESC: Saturday Savings, Dakota Fanning's Sherpa Coat

Madewell

Exact: Sherpa Topcoat, Was $265, Now $179.99

ESC: Saturday Savings, Dakota Fanning's Sherpa Coat

Shrimps

Glen Coat, Was $895, Now $358

ESC: Saturday Savings, Dakota Fanning's Sherpa Coat

Mango

Faux Shearling Coat, Was $129.99, Now $65

ESC: Saturday Savings, Dakota Fanning's Sherpa Coat

Tularosa

Tristan Shearling Coat, Was $288, Now $188

ESC: Saturday Savings, Dakota Fanning's Sherpa Coat

Ann Taylor

Faux Shearling Coat, Was $198, Now $150

ESC: Saturday Savings, Dakota Fanning's Sherpa Coat

Love Token

Hooded Fleece Faux Shearling Lined Coat, Was $198, Now $65.80

ESC: Saturday Savings, Dakota Fanning's Sherpa Coat

INC International Concepts

Plus Size Faux-Shearling Wrap Coat, Was $260, Now $106

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

