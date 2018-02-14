How Barack Obama, Kim Kardashian, Sofía Vergara, Kevin Hart and More Stars Are Celebrating Valentine's Day

It's Valentine's Day and stars are sending love to their significant others on social media.

Former President Barack Obama took to Twitter to share a sweet photo with Michelle Obama on Wednesday. "Happy Valentine's Day, @MichelleObama. You make every day and every place better," he captioned the cute pic.

Kim Kardashian also sent love to husband Kanye West on Wednesday. Along with an adorable PDA photo of the couple, Kim wrote to Kanye, "I love you to infinity! Happy Valentine's Day!!!"

Sofia Vergara and Kevin Hart are among the other stars celebrating the day by sending love to their partners.

"My Valentines!!❤️❤️❤️ U make me happy!!! #ourhoneymoon @joemanganiello," Sofía captioned pictures of her husband Joe Manganiello on Instagram.

Joe also posted a photo of the couple on Instagram, writing, "HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY @sofiavergara ❤️."

Kevin shared a photo with wife Eniko Hart on Wednesday with his Instagram followers.

"Happy V Day to my beautiful amazing wife @enikohart ....I am a better man because of you. I love u babe.... #ForeverMyRib #Harts #HappyVDay," he captioned the pic.

Take a look below to see more Valentine's Day posts!

Love is not polite The good ones The real ones The forever love It?s sacrifice It?s compromise it is not supposed to be easy it is not a walk in the park Real love it takes fucking work it cannot be watered down to teenage cliches It isn?t an ego boost but a reality check Real love in the real world is not polite it?s true It will leave you naked exposed & vulnerable just to get the best of you Real love is finding comfort in the most uncomfortable conversations It?s letting go of hiding beyond your doubts and trusting the one you are with Real love deserves more than the moon and stars It?s late night work and early morning coffee It is me and you taking on the world together our hands intwined our hearts on rhythm Happy Valentine?s Day my love! ??

I love you to infinity! Happy Valentine?s Day!!!

Happy Valentine's day J ??

My Valentine! So glad I found you when I did ??

??

vday ????

Valentine?s Day ??

I baked this cake for my wife. The icing is glue, ?cause I?m not a scientist.

What are your Valentine's Day plans? Sound off in the comments!

