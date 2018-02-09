Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Before-and-After Photos Prove She's Insanely Beautiful

Stay tuned all week for more updates, celebrity looks and how-tos from NYFW !

Granted, the new mother has to sit around in tin foil like the rest when it comes to hair maintenance. Not to mention, her "after" look shows a subtle-yet-impactful transformation, especially when it appeared pulled back and shiny at the Tom Ford show. But even without a full day of glam, Rosie would still be a knock-out beauty.

The before-and-after photos are shocking…but only because Rosie looks just as gorgeous going in (with brownish-blonde tresses) as the final reveal, which features lighter highlights. Forget the lackluster strands, grown-out roots or simply flat hair most of us have before a salon appointment. Nope, not Rosie—the model's voluminous "before" look is already goals for us mere mortals.

Here's proof that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is not human.

