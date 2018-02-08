Lin Manuel Talks About His First Days With Newborn Son Francisco

Oprah Winfrey gathered an all-star lineup for Oprah's Super Soul Conversations, which was taped at the Apollo Theater in New York City Wednesday. For nearly six hours, Winfrey interviewed Stephen Colbert, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Trevor Noah, Salma Hayek Pinault, Jordan Peele and Yara Shahidi. gathered an all-star lineup for Oprah's Super Soul Conversations, which was taped at the Apollo Theater in New York City Wednesday. For nearly six hours, Winfrey interviewedand

On Feb. 2 Miranda officially became a father or two boys, the actor and his wife Vanessa Nadal welcomed their second son, Francisco. With the excitement of a new baby, there isn't much that could've gotten the "Almost Like Praying" singer away from his new little bundle of joy, but just like for all of us, Oprah reaching out would do the trick.

"Just got back from having a new human head on my chest. [He was born] a week ago," Miranda says. "I said, 'I'm not leaving the house for two months!' And then Oprah called. The only thing I'm leaving the house for.'"