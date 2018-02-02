20 Trendy Sneakers You Can Wear On or Off the Field

If you haven't gotten the memo: Sneakers are back—and in a big way.

You've probably already got a few athletic-looking pairs at the ready for those intense gym sessions of yours, but don't be afraid to take them to the streets. One look at the Hollywood set and it's pretty hard to ignore that lace-ups are the current everyday footwear of choice. And why shouldn't they be? They're comfy, practical and shockingly chic when paired with virtually any outfit.