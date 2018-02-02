Watch Taylor Swift, Chris Pratt and More Stars Wish Ellen DeGeneres a Happy Birthday

Ellen DeGeneres has been making celebrities and audience members laugh for decades now, so it's no surprise that the host is being showered with love on her 60th birthday.

Stars like Taylor Swift, Chris Pratt, Bono, Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep sent their love and birthday wishes to the host in a cute video. While some of the stars were sillier than others, the common theme was their shared love and friendship with the funny lady.

Even Swift's cats joined in on wishing the comedienne a happy birthday, with the singer holding them while saying, "We are all so excited that you are turning sixty and we really love you so much."