Childish Gambino Brought Lots of Soul Power to the 2018 Grammys With "Terrified" Performance

by Vannessa Jackson | Sun., Jan. 28, 2018 5:51 PM

Childish Gambino, 2018 Grammy Awards, Performances

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

We're definitely feeling the soul power! 

Childish Gambino can pretty much do it all. He's an award winning actor, stand-up comedian and Grammy nominated musician. On Sunday night, he took the stage to perform his song "Terrified" from his Grammy nominated album Awaken My Love.

The performance was legendary. In an all white ensemble, he found a way to transform the mood of the night to both soulful and sexy. Host James Corden perfectly summed up what everyone was feeling. 

"If he wasn't so talented, lovable and damn charismatic, you'd find him really annoying," the host joked before the musician took the stage. 

Photos

2018 Grammy Nominees' First Performances

