Sorry Jonas Brothers Fans! Nick Jonas Confirms There's No Jonas Brothers Reunion in The Works—For Now

Don't get too excited Jonas Brothers fans, Nick Jonas just confirmed that there is no Jo Bros reunion in the works, for now anyway.

Nick stopped and chatted with Ryan Seacrest on Live From the Red Carpet at the 2018 Grammys where he dished on the reunion that had social media buzzing.

"We hung out for a weekend all together then I guess our Instagram is restarted or reopened. But I can tell you there's no reunion planned, but I can never say never. You never know what's going to happen," Nick revealed.

Nick's still making music though. When asked about being recognized for his work on the track "Home" from the animated film, Ferdinand, Nick said he'd love to make more music for film.