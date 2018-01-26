Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy Journey: A Timeline

Take a look back at her pregnancy journey below.

In June 2017, on the season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which was filmed several months prior, Khloe said she is no longer taking birth control, adding, "Tristan and I definitely talk about starting a family. He wants to have about five or six kids with me and that's lovely. We could start at one and we could grow from there."

The 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is expecting her first child with boyfriend and Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson .

Khloe Kardashian 's life will totally change this year—she's going to be a mom.

June 2017: No More Birth Control On the season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe says she is no longer taking birth control.

September 2017: Pregnancy Report E! News learns that Khloe is pregnant with her and Tristan's first child together. The two have been dating for a year at this point.

Early October 2017: Khloe Is Cleveland Casual Khloe steps out in Cleveland with Tristan, marking her first public appearance since E! News reported her pregnancy. She covers her baby bump with a black Army sweatshirt.

Early October 2017: Khloe at Nordstrom Days later, she makes her first promotional public appearance since the baby news, attending her Good American denim line's 1-year anniversary event at a Nordstrom in a Los Angeles shopping mall. She wears a black jacket with a Chanel belt.

Mid-October 2017: Girls' Weekend in San Fran Khloe steps out for another rare public appearance, joining her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian for a girls' weekend in San Francisco. Khloe wears a black top tucked into light blue high-waist skinny jeans and a long black coat.

Late-October 2017: Khloe and Kylie's "Babies" Khloe and younger sister Kylie Jenner, who is also reportedly pregnant herself, raise eyebrows with a video in which they talk about their makeup collaboration and joke about their "many babies."

Halloween 2017: Bump Alert! Eagle-eyed fans spot Khloe's baby bump in a Snapchat video of Khloe and Tristan at a party, dressed as Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo from Game of Thrones. She also writes, "That's Daddy."

Mid-December 2017: Christmas Card Meanwhile, the Kardashian family begins to unveil their 2017 Christmas card by sharing photos from their November photo shoot on a daily basis, like a holiday advent calendar. In one pic, Khloe hides her then-small baby bump with her 1-year-old niece, Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian.

Late-December 2017: Pregnancy Confirmation Khloe confirms her pregnancy via an Instagram photo showing Tristan with his hands over her baby bump. "My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient," she writes. "I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages!" "Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!!" she continues. "You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!" "My love, thank you for [allowing] me to be part of your journey in life and allowing [me] to share this moment with you this is something and [I'll] always cherish," Tristan says. "Girl you look better now."

