Is Paul Bettany The Crown's New Prince Philip?

There's a new prince on the block. According to reports, Paul Bettany will replace Matt Smith as Prince Philip in season three of The Crown. Yep, Vision replaces the Doctor.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The next season, which has yet to begin production, will jump forward in time, aging up the characters. Gone are Smith, Claire Foy and Vanessa Kirby. In their places are Bettany (probably), Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter.

Colman's casting as Queen Elizabeth II was confirmed early on. The Golden Globe winner said this to BBC about replacing Foy: "I think Claire Foy is an absolute genius--she's an incredibly hard act to follow. I'm basically going to re-watch every episode and copy her."