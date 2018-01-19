Olivia Culpo Did NFL Workouts to Prep for Sports Illustrated Shoot

After waiting over three months to hear if she'd made into the publication, the model had less than one week to prep for her big day. So, she went into overdrive, working out two to three times a day, removing bread from her diet and switching her meal plan to five small meals each day. Her relationship with New England Patriots Boyfriend Danny Amendola also played a role.

"Oh my god, he trains me so hard," she told E! News host Sibley Scoles. "He does these things that I didn't even know were workouts, and I was like 'Oh, this is easy.' Then, the next day I can't walk. He's intense. It's so fun working out with your other half. I actually feel like I want to do more of that with him and kind of show people what he makes me do."

The model continued by explaining that she takes off three quarters of his weights, but thinks that an NFL workout can work for women, too.

"It's intense, but there's a way to cater them to different body types," she shared.