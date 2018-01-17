Kate Middleton Pats Baby Bump and Tells Kids She's Less Sporty Since Having "Babies"

WAGS Atlanta's Kaylin Jurrjens Is Waking Up Her Hosting Face With Acting Lessons: ''I Feel Like I'm About to Motorboat Someone''
Patting her baby bump, pregnant Kate Middleton told pint-sized tennis players on Wednesday that she is less sporty now that she is a mother.
The Duchess of Cambridge, who Kensington Palace had revealed in September is expecting her and Prince William's third child, traveled to southwest London on Wednesday to visit Bond Primary School and join students as they took part in Wimbledon Junior Tennis Initiative training sessions and activities.
"I love tennis, I think it's a great sport, I was really sporty when I was little, less so now that I've got lots of babies," she said, patting her small baby bump, according to reports. "But keep it up, it's great to be active, as everyone's been saying here today. It's been a real pleasure to meet all of you."
Kate, who was dressed casually in a white $150 PlayBrave "Clarice" track jacket, black and white striped pants and white tennis shoes, dished out hugs and handshakes to students and tossed tennis balls to the students.
Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
Thank you to everyone at Bond Primary School for showing us your racquet skills (and for all of the hugs)! ? pic.twitter.com/ww5jKmj3H3— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 17, 2018
The @WimbledonFdn sessions involve various tennis activities, such as drills and racquet skills, to help build technical ability and promote values such as teamwork, fairness and disciple. pic.twitter.com/NnCO965qTS— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 17, 2018
Also on Wednesday, Kate visited Great Ormond Street Hospital in London to open the Mittal Children's Medical Center. She dressed more formally, wearing a red Boden coat over a peach dress.
There, she met with patients, received teddy bear gifts for her son Prince George and daughter Princess Charlotte, and delivered a speech.
"It's been wonderful to meet so many families and young people," she said. "I've been so inspired by their bravery and courage at such a difficult time."