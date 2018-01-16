Chrissy Teigen and Kristen Bell Offer to Pay McKayla Maroney's $100K Fine for Breaking NDA

Ladies helping other ladies!
Chrissy Teigen, Kristen Bell and The Good Place creator Michael Schur have taken to social media to give their support (financial and emotional) to Olympian McKayla Maroney, who may be fined $100,000 if she speaks out later this week about the sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of disgraced Team USA doctor, Larry Nassar, who was recently sentenced to 60 years in prison for child pornography.
In 2016, the gymnast received $1.25 million settlement from USA Gymnastics and agreed to sign a non-disclosure agreement as part of the deal, which also entails a $100,000 fine should she ever speak publicly about the molestation. But Maroney may break the NDA this week as she is one of 88 women who are currently scheduled to deliver victim impact statements at Nassar's sentencing, which begins today and is set to run through Friday.
And while that amount may be a hefty sum—first Teigen and then Bell and Schur hopped on Twitter to say they'd pay the sum if need be.
Along with a screen grab of a headline regarding Maroney being fined if she speaks, Teigen tweeted on Tuesday, "The entire principle of this should be fought - an NDA to stay quiet about this serial monster with over 140 accusers, but I would be absolutely honored to pay this fine for you, McKayla."
Schur then retweeted Teigen's tweet and wrote "I'll split it with you." And then Bell retweeted Schur's tweet and wrote, "I'll 1/3 it with you."
Upon Teigen's tweet, Maroney, who does not have social media, released a statement to E! News via her legal team, Manly, Stewart & Finaldi: "I’m not on social media right now, but I wish I was for this! I’m shocked by your generosity, and I just want you to know how much hope your words bring to all of us! I just can’t get over the fact that someone I don’t personally know is sticking up for me, let alone a strong women that I’ve looked up to for years!"
The 22-year-old wrote, "Thank you Chrissy, you’re so inspiring, and things are starting to change because of people like you! Just saying that was worth the decision to speak up regardless of a fine. You’re heart pure gold. God bless. All my love, McKayla."
In addition, Maroney, who took gold at the 2012 London Games, and her legal team are suing USA Gymnastics, arguing that it was illegal to make Maroney sign a clause demanding her silence about her abuse.
USA Gymnastics said last month in a statement that the settlement terms were not drawn up by their lawyers but rather by Maroney's attorney at the time, Gloria Allred.
"Contrary to reports, the concept of confidentiality was initiated by McKayla’s attorney, not USA Gymnastics. USA Gymnastics cannot speak to the mediation process, which is confidential and privileged under California law,' said USA Gymnastics in a statement. "The process culminated in a settlement agreement that included a mutual nondisclosure clause and a mutual nondisparagement clause."
The US Olympic Committee and Nassar's former employer, Michigan State University, are also named in the lawsuit.
"We are heartbroken that this abuse occurred, proud of the brave victims that have come forward and grateful that our criminal justice system has ensured that Nassar will never be able to harm another young woman," said the USOC in a statement.