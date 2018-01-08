Reese Witherspoon's Oprah Winfrey Impression Will Instantly Make You Smile

The women's camaraderie took center stage Sunday night as Witherspoon poignantly introduced Winfrey before she was presented with the annual high honor. "I got to work with Oprah on our movie A Wrinkle in Time, where we spent four hours in the makeup trailer almost every day," the actress shared with the room of celebrated men and women. "Guys, if you can find a way to be stuck in a small space with Oprah for four hours, do it. It's like going to Wharton Business School combined with a spiritual retreat all in one. I learned everything from how to make the best English muffin to what it's like being the only woman as a board member at a huge company. And her hugs? OK, Oprah's hugs could end wars, solve world peace. It's like your oldest, dearest friend has just seen you after the longest journey of your life. It's that good."

"When I learned I'd get to introduce Oprah tonight, I began asking people, 'If you could say one thing to Oprah, what would you say?' And they all said different things, but every answer started the same: Tell her thank you. Tell her thank you for teaching us, for inspiring us, for encouraging us. Thank you for seeing us," she continued. "So, Oprah, thank you for your grace and your generosity and your wisdom. And thank you for your powerful contributions to the world of film and television. In this and everything you do, you've changed our lives."