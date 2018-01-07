EXCLUSIVE!

Sarah Jessica Parker on the ''Privilege'' of Supporting Time's Up at 2018 Golden Globes

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Jan. 7, 2018 5:03 PM

Sarah Jessica Parker is proud to be standing on the right side of history. 

The Divorce star joined a number of celebrities at tonight's 2018 Golden Globes by wearing black to show support for the Time's Up initiative, a legal defense fund launched to aid survivors of sexual violence in the workplace. Before heading into the ceremony, Parker discussed just how close the matter is to her heart with E!'s Ryan Seacrest

"It's been thrilling," she shared. "I'm incredibly excited; I'm impressed by the work that is being done. I know you've spoken to a lot of my sisters tonight who have been in the trenches, but I think it's an enormous show of support."

Parker said she's overjoyed at the strides made thus far, adding, "I think it speaks to the appetite, to the climate that exists. This is a conversation, as complicated as it is, it seems to be very welcomed by everybody." 

Join the Movement: Click here to donate to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

She called the conversations surrounding gender equality and safe work environments "challenging," but noted that these issues "shouldn't be controversial." 

In the end, SJP called it a "privilege" and "honor" to join fellow A-listers including Kerry WashingtonEva LongoriaReese Witherspoon and more in making a difference. 

"Its a privilege to work among women that I've admired for so long that I never even thought I'd get to meet," she explained. "To see them do this sort of work and commit themselves is really quite something."

She concluded, "It's an exciting and daunting job and we are all dying to dive into the work ahead."

