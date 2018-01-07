Sarah Jessica Parker on the ''Privilege'' of Supporting Time's Up at 2018 Golden Globes

Sarah Jessica Parker is proud to be standing on the right side of history.

The Divorce star joined a number of celebrities at tonight's 2018 Golden Globes by wearing black to show support for the Time's Up initiative, a legal defense fund launched to aid survivors of sexual violence in the workplace. Before heading into the ceremony, Parker discussed just how close the matter is to her heart with E!'s Ryan Seacrest.

"It's been thrilling," she shared. "I'm incredibly excited; I'm impressed by the work that is being done. I know you've spoken to a lot of my sisters tonight who have been in the trenches, but I think it's an enormous show of support."

Parker said she's overjoyed at the strides made thus far, adding, "I think it speaks to the appetite, to the climate that exists. This is a conversation, as complicated as it is, it seems to be very welcomed by everybody."