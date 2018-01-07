Mariah Carey Jokes That Aretha Franklin Would "Not Approve" of Her New Year's Eve Performance

Sometimes you have to power through!

Speaking with E! News' Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globes, Mariah Carey opened up about her New Year's Rockin' Eve performance. While it was a far cry from the technical difficulties she experienced at the beginning of 2017, she admits that the queen of soul may not have approved.

"Let me not get into past moments, but it was a great feeling to be in New York," Mariah explained to Ryan. "I was so happy that we shared that moment together." While she may have made it look like a piece of cake, it's no easy feat to perform in those freezing conditions.