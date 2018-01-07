Gabrielle Union Marks ''25th Anniversary of My Rape'' With Powerful Time's Up Message

Gabrielle Union stands in solidarity with fellow survivors of sexual violence.

As members of Hollywood promote the legal defense fund launched to prevent sexual abuse in the workplace and beyond at the 2018 Golden Globes, the actress (who first shared her rape story in 2014) continued to shed light on the issue with a message supporting the Time's Up initiative.

She wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie, "#TimesUp #WhyWeWearBlack This year marked the 25th anniversary of my rape. #MeToo I know I am not alone. Together we can eradicate sexual violence, harassment and abuse. Together we can have true equality."

At 19-years-old, Union was raped at gunpoint while working at a Payless ShoeSource. Her new memoir We're Going to Need More Wine also details the traumatic incident, which inspired the celeb to help others come forward with their own stories.