Exes Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Reunite During Maldives Vacation

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom aren't out of touch by any means.
Close to a year after the pair ended their romantic relationship, E! News has learned the "Roar" singer and Hollywood actor recently reunited in Maldives.
"Katy was in Dubai and then stopped over in Maldives where she met up with Orlando," a source shared with E! News. "It's a few hours away and Katy wanted to stop there since it was pretty close."
We're told the Hollywood stars spent the day together relaxing and catching up.
"Katy and Orlando have never lost touch and it's nothing serious," one source shared with E! News. "They keep in contact frequently and Orlando is understanding of her crazy schedule right now. It's pretty casual between the two."
Another insider added, "They have not lost contact. They are just keeping their close connection on the low lately. They speak all the time."
Reconciliation rumors between the pair sparked back in August when Katy and Orlando headed to the Staples Center in Los Angeles to enjoy an Ed Sheeran concert.
"They definitely seemed like they're back together," an eyewitness told E! News. "They cuddled most of the night. She sat on his lap most of the night and shared kisses."
The duo also reunited on the California coast over Labor Day weekend. "Well you know I think people are in and out of your life," Katy previously shared on SiriusXM when addressing romance rumors. "It's nice to keep people you love around you."
In just a couple of months, Katy will make her debut as a judge on ABC's revamped American Idol. She also is traveling across the country as part of her Witness: The Tour.