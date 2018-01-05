Yara Shahidi Masters '90s Style & More Best Dressed of the Week

  • By
  • &

by Diana Nguyen | Fri., Jan. 5, 2018 3:35 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde's Beauty Routine Includes a Lot of Saliva

ESC: Margot Robbie

Why Margot Robbie's Red Carpet Style Is Generating Major Buzz

ESC: Gigi Hadid

Khloe Kardashian, Gigi Hadid & More Combat the Cold With These Boots

ESC: Best Dressed, Yara Shahidi

TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

Even in 2018, the nostalgia trend is still going strong.

Mom jeans, crop tops and all your other favorite '90s styles are here to stay, but if you aren't from that decade, can you still pull off the look? Yara Shahidi says yes. The gen-Z star has been killing it on the promo circuit for her spin-off show, Grown-ish. Between turns in a Claudia Li jumpsuit and 3.1 Phillip Lim flouncy dress over a white button-down, the 17-year-old star stopped by The View in comfy ensemble that would make Lisa Turtle and Kelly Kapowski proud. 

Yara offset a muted white, red and blue, vertically striped top with high-waist, cropped trousers in the same color palette. An oversize Opening Ceremony reversible coat brought everything together for a college-ready vibe. 

Photos

Take a Tour of Yara Shahidi's Bedroom

Tracee Ellis Ross also joined her fictional daughter in throwback dressing this week, opting for a disco-inspired jumpsuit that surely turned heads. While Tracee and Yara chose to look to the past for their outfit inspirations, other stars kept things relatively modern and cold-weather friendly. 

For more best dressed stars of the week, keep scrolling. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Tracee Ellis Ross

Donato Sardella/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

Glow girl, glow. The Black-ish star was Studio 54 incarnate in a sparkling, eye-catching pre-fall 2018 Balmain jumpsuit at W Magazine's Celebration of its ‘Best Performances' Portfolio and the Golden Globes. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Saoirse Ronan

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan

If you haven't been paying attention to the Lady Bird star's styling creds lately, the time is now. She's been turning heads, especially in this dual-toned Gucci number at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala, and will probably continue to do so all award season long. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Jamie Chung

Kimberly White/WireImage

Jamie Chung

Ready to join the ranks? It doesn't matter what the Once Upon a Time star wears underneath, her army-green coat featuring pleated sleeves makes a stylish statement. 

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed, Rita Ora

TheStewartofNY/GC Images

Rita Ora

The Fifty Shades Freed star mastered the equation to a versatile winter ensemble: cozy shearling jacket + comfy thigh-high boots + snug beanie = warm perfection. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Yara Shahidi

TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi

Color her pretty! The Grown-ish star taught a master class in color-blocking, wearing a Thom Brown top and trousers and coordinating the ensemble with a red Opening Ceremony reversible coat. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Gal Gadot

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

Gal Gadot

Is it Valentine's Day already? The Wonder Woman star would have us believing so, wearing a pink Oscar de la Renta cropped suit and contrasting, embellished red bustier to Variety's Creative Impact Awards.

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed, Michelle Monaghan

Donato Sardella/Getty Images

Michelle Monaghan

The True Detective actress was far from mellow in a yellow Brandon Maxwell ensemble worn to a W Magazine party. The sleeve and pant hems are exaggerated but also very flattering. 

Which look did you like best?

RELATED ARTICLE: Why Margot Robbie's Red Carpet Style Is Generating Major Buzz

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Tracee Ellis Ross , Rita Ora , , Gal Gadot , Style Collective , Fashion , Life/Style , Top Stories , VG , Jamie Chung
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.