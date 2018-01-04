Khloe Kardashian, Gigi Hadid & More Combat the Cold With These Boots

Gotham/GC Images
These boots were made for walking...in the snow, at the airport and in front of paparazzi.
Have you noticed that the Timberland boot is making a major impact this season? Although the hard-toe, weatherproof shoes are built to withstand manual labor, they've become a staple for glamorous celebs. Even Jenny from the Block (a.k.a. Jennifer Lopez) and Rihanna have recently taken pride in wearing the Original Yellow Boot, which was introduced in the early 1970s.
While we're used to seeing the classic pair on NYC dwellers, Timberland has released a new style in partnership with clothing brand, OffWhite, and celebs are clearly excited about the new iteration. The ss18 Off-White c/o Timberland boots look very similar to the Original Yellow, but feature hanging shoe laces and velour fabric (instead of leather) and costs $933. While most celebs have chosen to stay true to the brand's signature camel hue, this collaboration comes in green, orange and black, as well.
Gigi Hadid took on the snow in her OffWhite x Timberland boots, pairing them with crop jeans, colorful socks, a nude turtleneck and mustard yellow coat. Based on the model's street style, golden tones pair well with the classic hue.
TheStewartofNY/GC Images
A few days later, Bella Hadid filled her sister's shoes (although we're sure she has her own pair), but took a different approach on her look. She paired her red-accented boots with an all-black ensemble, making her Tims the star of her off-duty outfit.
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Based on their popularity and Khloe Kardashian's choice to wear the boots through the airport, they must be comfortable. The mom-to-be was photographed wearing the camel beauties twice during her holiday travel. The first time, she wore the pair an all-black athleisure look, similar to Bella. Then, she dressed them up with a fur coat and Birkin bag in hand.
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
While Khloe, Bella and Gigi have worn them during their off-duty days, Halsey took the new style to the red carpet. For the Z100's iHeart Radio Jingle Ball, the singer wore the style with oversized denim and black undergarments, keeping it casual.
Who wore it the best? Tell us below!
