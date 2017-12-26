Mariah Carey's Twins Get a Magical Visit From Santa Claus on Christmas Eve—Complete With Reindeer!

We hope a visit from Santa Claus was on Mariah Carey's kids' Christmas list, because that's precisely what they got.

The songstress' two little ones, Moroccan and Monroe, 6, had a highly coveted visit from the man of the holiday this Christmas Eve. After arriving in Aspen with their famous mom, the twins took a seat on the sofa as Santa Claus surprised them with gifts—as long as they promised to get along, share and play fair in the new year.

While Santa and the youngsters chatted, Mariah listened to the conversation as her signature holiday hit, "All I Want for Christmas Is You" played in the background.

Outside, some of Santa's reindeer were waiting as the snow perfectly fell. Even Mariah was stunned by how picturesque the moment was. "Merry Christmas!!! Thank you Santa and the reindeer for stopping by! See you next year!" she captioned a photo of the trio with their guest of honor outside.