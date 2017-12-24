Matthew Bellamy Is Engaged to Model Elle Evans

Gabriel Olsen/WireImage
Matthew Bellamy is an engaged man once again!
The Muse singer and Kate Hudson's ex got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend of two years, model Elle Evans, during their vacation in Fiji.
Evans took to Instagram to share the exciting news and give the world a look at her gorgeous engagement ring.
"Was going to surprise everyone on Christmas, but just can't wait any longer," she wrote. "We are so happy to announce to the world that we are engaged! Just a few days after my birthday, on the most romantic holiday of our lives, the man of my dreams asked me to marry him!"
She continued, "After tears of joy, gasps of shock, and a split second of disbelief, of course- I said YES! I can't imagine our lives apart. What I can imagine is a bright future full of love & light, family & friends, moments that turn into cherished memories, and a lifetime of pure bliss."
Evans shared three photos from the engagement: One of the couple walking along the beach while riding horses, another of Evans looking surprised while wearing a hat and her new rock and a third, showing the couple holding hands and giving us a clear shot at the gorgeous, pear-cut ring.
Meanwhile, this marks Bellamy's third engagement.
He was previously set to walk down the aisle with Italian psychologist Gaia Polloni, but they ended up splitting in 2009. After that, he got engaged to Hudson in 2011, and they welcomed their son Bingham together in July of that year.
However, Hudson and Bellamy called off their engagement in 2014 as Hudson later explained they had "different visions" of how they wanted to live their lives.
The former couple remain friends as they co-parent together.
In fact, Bellamy and Evans joined Hudson and her sons, including her oldest son Ryder Robinson, in Aspen last year for the holidays.
A big congratulations to the engaged couple!