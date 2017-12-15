EXCLUSIVE!

Meryl Streep Has the Best Comeback to Tom Hanks' "High Maintenance" Remark

Meryl Streep had quite the comeback for her co-star Tom Hanks

While attending The Post premiere in Washington D.C., Streep addressed the joke the actor recently made about her being "high maintenance." 

"Just check the amount of time he took in hair and makeup and how much I did, and you'll find out who's high maintenance," she jokingly said.

The three-time Oscar winner also dropped a little trivia about the phrase and its relation to the film.

"By the way, the movie is dedicated to Nora Ephron, who claims that phrase—high maintenance—as her own," she said.

Ephron was a screenwriter for When Harry Met Sally…. At one point in the romantic comedy, Harry Burns (Billy Crystal) tells Sally Albright (Meg Ryan), "There are two kinds of women: high maintenance and low maintenance." Hence, she's been credited with coining the phrase.

Anything else you want to say about Hanks, Ms. Streep?

In addition to discussing Hanks' remark, the actress talked about the film's relevancy to modern times—calling it a "First Amendment buddy movie."

Watch the video to see her interview—and her witty comeback.

The Post hits theaters Dec. 22.

