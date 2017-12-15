BREAKING!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announce a Wedding Date: May 19, 2018

Fri., Dec. 15, 2017

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry on May 19, 2018, Kensington Palace announced Friday.

As previously announced, the couple will tie the knot at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Clarence House announced on Nov. 27 that Harry had proposed to Meghan earlier in the month, after receiving her parents' blessing.

"It was a cozy night. We were just roasting chicken," the former Suits actress said in an interview with the BBC. "It was just an amazing surprise and it was so sweet, and natural and very romantic. He got down on one knee."

In the same interview, Meghan said their relationship developed in a very "authentic" way, as they knew very little about each other before being introduced by a mutual friend last year. "It was absolutely amazing to get to know her as quickly as I did," Harry said.

 

 

