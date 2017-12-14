How Bella Hadid Made Yellow Dad Sneakers Look Sexy

  • By
  • &

by Deirdre Durkan | Thu., Dec. 14, 2017 1:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Best Dressed, Daisy Ridley

Daisy Ridley Does Intergalatic Fashion Right & More Best Dressed Stars

ESC: Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez's Curtain Bangs Are Winter's Biggest Hair Trend

ESC: Style Awards 2017, Halle Berry

Beauty Awards 2017: Best Celeb-Loved Hair Products

ESC: Bella Hadid, Dare to Wear

Mireya Acierto/GC Images

Despite Bella Hadid's plunging neckline, all eyes were below her ankles.

While the fashion chameleon knows how to look glamorous, her low-key look is rooted in her classic tomboy style...and love for sneakers. Since partnering with Nike, the model has amassed a collection, with over 200 pairs, from the brand alone. Her latest pair: velvet Nike low-tops.

"I've worn sneakers with a gown, with a short dress, a long dress, sweatpants, tracksuits, shorts. You could wear them with anything," the sneaker fanatic told Footwear News.

The self-proclaimed sneakerhead is no stranger to taking footwear risks. But this pair of maximal chill shoes further endorses the advent of dad sneakers.

Photos

Gigi and Bella Hadid's Best Sister Moments

Call it the "ugly sneaker," "dad trainers" trend or whatever you want, but the off-duty-supermodel makes it look effortlessly cool. While her shoes may say athleisure, the trendsetter isn't definitely not just pairing her sneakers with gym clothes.

The risk-taker's adventurous pair of paperbag-waist jeans and low-cut mustard leotard also made a bold statement while on her route from a SZA concert. Gigi Hadid's younger sis expertly wove the muted, yellow shade throughout her casual look, even among her accessories.

Not a fan of Bella's dad sneakers? Here are more options in the fun, flirty colorway. 

ESC: Dare to Wear

ESC: Bella Hadid Sneakers

Adidas

Crazy Move Pro Sneakers, $92

 

ESC: Bella Hadid Sneakers

Nasty Gal

What's the Low Down Low-Top Sneaker, $36

 

Article continues below

ESC: Dare to Wear

ESC: Bella Hadid Sneakers

Fenty Puma x Rihanna

Women's Cleated Creeper Suede Platform Sneakers, $160

 

ESC: Bella Hadid Sneakers

Maco Sneaker

Fly London, $149.95

 

Article continues below

ESC: Dare to Wear

ESC: Bella Hadid Sneakers

Giuseppe Zanotti

20mm Chain Laces Leather Sneakers, $597

 

ESC: Bella Hadid Sneakers

Golden Goose

 Starland Joggers, $480

 

Article continues below

So, can we retire our heels this season?

 

RELATED ARTICLE: Bella Hadid's Sneakers Are Perfect for Girls' Night Out

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Bella Hadid , VG , Shopping , Events , Style Collective , Life/Style , Top Stories , Fashion
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.