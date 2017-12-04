L.A. Film Critics Association Names Call Me by Your Name Best Picture: Read the Full List of Winners

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Dec. 4, 2017 4:15 AM

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association announced its picks for the best films of 2017 Sunday, and Call Me By Your Name made a splash. The awards will be given out at the organization's 43rd annual dinner, to be held Jan. 13, 2018 at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Calif.

Deliberations in 16 categories took more than four hours.

The LAFCA has become a Best Picture bellwether for the Oscars, picking Spotlight in 2015 and Moonlight in 2016. Meanwhile, the New York Film Critics Circle winners were revealed Nov. 30.

Here is the complete list of winners and runners-up:

Best Picture: Call Me by Your Name

Best Picture Runner-up: The Florida Project

Best Director: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water and Luca Guadagnino, Call Me by Your Name (tie)

Best Actress: Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Best Actress Runner-Up: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actor: Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Best Actor Runner-Up: James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Best Supporting Actress: Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Best Supporting Actress Runner-Up: Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Best Supporting Actor: Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Best Supporting Actor Runner-Up: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Animated Film: The Breadwinner

Best Animated Film Runner-Up: Coco

Best Foreign-Language Film: BPM (Beats Per Minute) and Loveless (tie)

Best Documentary/Nonfiction Film: Faces Places

Best Documentary/Nonfiction Film Runner-Up: Jane

Best Screenplay: Jordan Peele, Get Out

Best Screenplay Runner-Up: Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Editing: Lee Smith, Dunkirk

Best Editing Runner-Up: Tatiana S. Riegel, I, Tonya

Best Production Design: Dennis Gassner, Blade Runner 2049

Best Production Design Runner-Up: Paul D. Austerberry, The Shape of Water

Best Music/Score: Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

Best Music/Score Runner-Up: Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

Best Cinematography: Dan Laustsen, The Shape of Water

Best Cinematography Runner-Up: Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049

Douglas Edwards Independent/Experimental Film/Video Prize: Lee Anne Schmitt, Purge This Land

Career Achievement Award: Max von Sydow

New Generation Award: Greta Gerwig

