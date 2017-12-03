Beyoncé Changes Her Email Address Every Week, Says Ed Sheeran

It appears that getting in touch with Beyoncé can be almost Mission: Impossible, as she uses burner email accounts, according to Ed Sheeran.

The British singer got the pop queen, the highest-paid woman in music, to lend her vocals to a new remix of his single "Perfect" and talked about the way he got in touch with her.

"I have an email address that I email that actually changes every week," Sheeran told ET at KIIS-FM's recent 2017 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball. "She's very good at [hiding]. It's kind of like what I aspire to be, I think."

"So I emailed that and then we got on the phone, and it's been in the works since May," he said.

Beyoncé, who had welcomed twins the following month, has not commented on her alleged covert email operations.