Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017: See Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima and More Walk the Runway

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Enchanted

Happy 10th Anniversary, Enchanted! Everything We Know About the Sequel, Disenchanted

Necessary Realness: It's Turtleneck Time

"Forbes" List of the World's Highest-Paid Women in Music

From Shanghai, China, it's the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show!

Sporting colorful wings and sexy lingerie, Victoria's Secret Angels such as Alessandra AmbrosioAdriana LimaLily Aldridge and Candice Swanepoel, as well as a slew of other returning models, such as Bella Hadid, and newcomers walked the runway at the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

It marked Swanepoel's return to the Victoria's Secret catwalk after giving birth to her first child, a boy, in October 2016.

The event also marked the first time Karlie Kloss has taken part in a Victoria's Secret Fashion show since 2014.

Other familiar faces included Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell, Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver—all of whom walked the runway last year.

See photos from the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show:

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Class of 2017

Which models will get their wings and become Angels next year?

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Adriana Lima

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Adriana Lima

Why wear one accessory when you can wear them all?

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Candice Swanepoel

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Candice Swanepoel

The bigger, the better!

Article continues below

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Liu Wen

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Liu Wen

Shake your pom poms.

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Jasmine Tookes

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Jasmine Tookes

No beads were harmed in the making of this look.

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Alessandra Ambrosio

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Alessandra Ambrosio

Bow down to the HBIC, who's retiring from the show after this year.

Article continues below

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Elsa Hosk

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Elsa Hosk

The Swedish stunner spreads her wings—but will she take flight?

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Maria Borges

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Maria Borges

Dazzling and dizzying, all at once.

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Bruna Lirio

FRED DUFOUR/AFP/Getty Images

Bruna Lirio

It's all about the bling.

Article continues below

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Leomie Anderson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Leomie Anderson

Careful where you point those things.

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Grace Bol

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Grace Bol

Spin the wheel, why don't cha?

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Romee Strijd

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Romee Strijd

Meet the newest Cheetah Girl.

Article continues below

2017 Victorias Secret Fashion Show, Estelle Chen

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Estelle Chen

It's all about the bra.

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Lais Ribeiro

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Lais Ribeiro

This look is on the fringe.

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Vanessa Moody

FRED DUFOUR/AFP/Getty Images

Vanessa Moody

These boots were made for walkin'.

Article continues below

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Taylor Hill

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Taylor Hill

Birds of a feather flock together, right?

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Miguel, Leomie Anderson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Miguel & Leomie Anderson

Who better to escort the singer down the runway?

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Cindy Bruna

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Cindy Bruna

She's got a bird's eye view of all the action.

Article continues below

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Candice Swanepoel

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Candice Swanepoel

Now this is how you make a return to the runway.

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Amilna Estevao

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Amilna Estevao

How do we become a member of her tribe?

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Karlie Kloss

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Karlie Kloss

Is she marching toward the mistletoe?

Article continues below

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Cindy Bruna

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Cindy Bruna

The epitome of what it means to be "naughty and nice."

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Devon Windsor

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Devon Windsor

Unleash the dragon.

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Maria Borges

FRED DUFOUR/AFP/Getty Images

Herieth Paul

You may now refer to her as the "Iron Maiden."

Article continues below

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Ming Xi

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Ming Xi

Shake your bootie, cutie.

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Stella Maxwell

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Stella Maxwell

No pants, no problem.

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Grace Bol

FRED DUFOUR/AFP/Getty Images

Grace Bol

Walking in heels can be quite a balancing act.

Article continues below

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Devon Windsor

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Devon Windsor

Who clipped her wings?

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Adriana Lima

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Adriana Lima

Imagine trying to untangle these laces.

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Jasmine Tookes

FRED DUFOUR/AFP/Getty Images

Jasmine Tookes

Meet the newest member of Hell's Angels.

Article continues below

2017 Victorias Secret Fashion Show, Liu Wen

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Liu Wen

She wins the gold, the silver and the bronze.

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Stella Maxwell

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Stella Maxwell

Who better to take these pinwheel wings for a spin?

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Sara Sampaio

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Sara Sampaio

Is "abominable snowman chic" a thing?

Article continues below

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Alessandra Ambrosio, Lily Aldridge

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Alessandra Ambrosio & Lily Aldridge

These Angels are far from Heaven.

2017 Victorias Secret Fashion Show, Bella Hadid

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Bella Hadid

Have you ever seen a prettier bluebird?

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Josephine Skriver

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Josephine Skriver

Have you ever seen someone so hypnotic?

Article continues below

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Lily Aldridge

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Lily Aldridge

She's a blue jean baby, L.A. lady.

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Sara Sampaio, Elsa Hosk

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Sara Sampaio & Elsa Hosk

No, they aren't extras from Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" video.

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Alexinia Graham

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Alexinia Graham

Baby, now we've got bad blood.

Article continues below

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Daniela Braga

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Daniela Braga

Practical, no. Provocative? You betcha.

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Jane Zhang

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Jane Zhang

Katy Perry, who?

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Lameka Fox

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Lameka Fox

Watch out, Conor McGregor.

Article continues below

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Samile Bermannelli

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Samile Bermannelli

Who's ready to work up a sweat?

2017 Victorias Secret Fashion Show, Xiao Wen

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Xiao Wen

Does this double as a sleeping bag?

2017 Victorias Secret Fashion Show, Amilna Estevao

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Amilna Estevao

If you've got it, flaunt it.

Article continues below

2017 Victorias Secret Fashion Show, Leila Nda

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Leila Nda

Doesn't she look strapping?

2017 Victorias Secret Fashion Show, Dilone

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Dilone

Your personal trainer wishes.

2017 Victorias Secret Fashion Show, Xin Xie

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Xin Xie

Is this the future of athleisure?

Article continues below

Photos

See More From 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Harry StylesMiguel, Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. and Chinese singer Jane Zhang all performed. Katy Perry was initially supposed to perform as well, but was unable to obtain a visa to China.

This marked Bella's second Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Her sister Gigi Hadid was also supposed to return for the event, but said last week she wouldn't be able to make it to China.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Victoria's Secret , Top Stories , Apple News , VG , Fashion
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.