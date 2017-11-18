Catherine Zeta-Jones Gushes Over Michael Douglas in Sweet Tribute on Couple's 17th Wedding Anniversary

From Anna Faris and Chris Pratt's saying goodbye to Selena Gomez and The Weeknd calling it off after 10 months and Fergie and Josh Duhamel ending their eight-year marriage, 2017 has had a lot of Hollywood splits. And since it's been Break Up City, pop. A-list couples, as of late, we romantics want to believe in love—nay, we need to believe in love again.

Luckily for all, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' rock solid relationship is here to rescue us from 2017's bummer summer of celeb breakups and the falling-out-of-love fall. It's just about time for a winter wonderland of love!

While many of Tinsel Town twosomes split, Catherine and Michael have proven time and time again that their fire is still burning for each other—two kids and almost two decades later. The duo celebrates their 17th wedding anniversary today and the Chicago star took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to her main man, whom she married at the Plaza Hotel in New York on November 18, 2000.

The actress wrote, "17 years ago today, I said 'I do' to my best friend and father of our two and a half month old son. Thought it could never get better than that day, but it did. Happy anniversary darling, Michael."

The 48-year-old continued, "With you, in my life, and Dylan and Carys, every day could be a twelve hour fantastic party at the Plaza in New York. Love you. #love #lovestrong."

Check out the couple's love story in photos...

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones

John Roca/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

The Night Before I-Do!

The couple were glowing with anticipation for their wedding rehearsal dinner at NYC's Russian Tea Room in November 2000.

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones

Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

Razzle-Dazzle 'Em

They cut quite a figure at the L.A. premiere of Chicago in 2002.

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

Soon-to-Be Parents of Two

Catherine was famously pregnant with Carys throughout the 2003 awards season. She didn't win a Golden Globe on this night, but her name was called at the Oscars a month later.

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones

Jon Furniss/WireImage.com

Couple Go-Lightly

Catherine channels Audrey Hepburn at the 2003 Nobel Peace Prize Awards Gala.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas

Lalo Yasky/WireImage.com

Unbuttoned

A couple of fresh fall looks in October 2006.

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones

Paul Fenton/ZUMAPress.com

Do-Gooders

The couple attend a benefit for the Motion Picture & Television Fund, one of Douglas' pet causes, in May 2007.

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones

Jeffrey Ufberg/WireImage.com

Hand in Hand

We're loving CZJ's wavy lob in April 2008.

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones

Jim Spellman/WireImage

Here's Looking at You

After bounding back from tongue cancer, Michael looks pretty happy to be alive at the NYC premiere of Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps in November 2010.

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Date in the Desert

They attend the Icon Award Presentation during the 22nd Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival in January 2011.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas

Carlo Allegri\Getty Image

Pretty in Pink

"Oh, no big deal, just standing next to a goddess here..." in 2011.

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones

John Parra/WireImage.com

Twinsies

The longtime couple sport similar looks during New York Fashion Week in February 2011.

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones

Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images

For a Cause

The chic duo step out in New York for the Children of Chernobyl Hosts Children At Heart Gala Dinner in November 2011.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Shine On

They attend a 2012 Tribeca Film Festival event in April hand in hand.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

What Do You Think?

"Personally, I think they're a little sweet." (Overheard at the 2012 Monte Cristo Awards, which of course doesn't actually honor the sandwich.)

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Dylan, Carys, nathan burton

Caesars Entertainment

A Night of Magic

The family enjoys an outing to Nathan Burton's magic show in Vegas in August 2012.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas, Oscar 2013

ABC/Rick Rowell

Golden Couple

Catherine matches the night's big prize at the 2013 Oscars.

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, 2013 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Kevin Mazur/VF13/WireImage

That's a Wrap

Douglas puts the moves on his wife in 2013 during the annual Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas

Asadorian-Mejia/Splash

On the Move

The couple head out to the Barbra Streisand Tribute at Lincoln Center in April 2013.

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones

Courtesy: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GREY GOOSE

Simply Gorgeous

The couple look happy and healthy at Grey Goose's cocktail reception for The Film Society of Lincoln Center's 40th Chaplin Award Gala in April 2013, a few months before announcing what would turn out to be a temporary separation.

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Movie Business

They hit the red carpet at the 2014 AFI Life Achievement Award Gala in Hollywood that June.

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Family

Facebook

Hitting the Slopes

The fam shares a holiday vacation pic in December 2014.

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones

Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images

Cold Shoulder?

The philanthropic pair attend the Phoenix House Public Service Award Dinner in January 2015.

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, SNL 40th Anniversary Celebration

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Live From New York

Another glam night out, here at the Saturday Night Live 40th Anniversary Celebration in February 2015.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Out With a Bang

The patrons of the arts attend the opening night celebration for The Library at The Public Theater in April 2015.

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Family Picture

Ilia Yefimovich/Getty Images for Genesis Prize Foundation

Honorable Mention

The whole family is there to watch Michael Douglas be honored in Jerusalem with the Genesis Prize, presented by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in June 2015.

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Family Picture

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Kid-Friendly Fair

Doing a Marvel movie makes premieres a family affair, here at the London premiere of Ant-Man in July 2015 with son Dylan and daughter Carys.

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, US Open

Jean Catuffe/GC Images

On Serve

The longtime tennis fans enjoy a day date at the 2015 U.S. Open in September.

