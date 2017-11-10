Louis C.K.'s I Love You, Daddy Shelved Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

After five women publicly accused Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct in a New York Times article published Thursday, his upcoming movie, which he wrote and directed, has been indefinitely shelved. "The Orchard will not be moving forward with the release of I Love You, Daddy," the studio told E! News in a statement Friday. C.K.'s dramedy, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, had been set for a Nov. 17 release and co-starred Pamela Adlon, Rose Byrne, Charlie Day, HelenHunt, John Malkovich and Chloe Grace Moretz.
"I was as appalled as everyone to read the allegations made in The New York Times," Day told The Los Angeles Times in a statement Thursday. "I do not condone sexual misconduct and, in light of the allegations, will not be promoting the movie further." Moretz canceled promotion two weeks ago "when she was made aware of numerous possible accusations," her rep added.
The Orchard
C.K.'s appearance to promote the film on The Late Show Thursday was also abruptly canceled. "For those of you tuning in to see my interview with Louis C.K. tonight, I have some bad news—and then I have some really bad news. Louis cancelled his appearance here tonight because TheNew York Times broke this story today: five women are accusing Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct," Stephen Colbert said. Calling them "disturbing allegations," he noted that C.K. is "the latest in an avalanche of powerful men" to be alleged of sexual assault and/or harassment.
Since its premiere, I Love You, Daddy has been raising eyebrows among critics. One scene, in particular, has come under fire, as it features Day's character, Ralph, pretending to masturbate while C.K.'s character, Glen, is talking on a speakerphone call with Grace Cullen (Byrne). Ralph continues to pleasure himself even after Glen's producing partner (Edie Falco) enters the room.
Trevor Noah also took C.K. to task on Comedy Central's The Daily Show. "At this point, we're going to need a new Oscar category this year: Best Actor Whose Movies We Can't Watch Anymore. Now that I think about it, all women in Hollywood should win double Oscars for acting like all the men were cool all along, every single one of them. I'm just f--king saying!" he joked. "It's getting to the point where I see a beloved celebrity's name trending on Twitter, and I'm like, 'Please tell me they're dead! Please tell me they're dead! Ah, dammit.' It's every day!"