Corey Feldman Slams Corey Haim's Mom After Her "Scam Artist" Comments

Corey Feldman dubs the mother of his late friend and co-star Corey Haim as a "bad woman" after she criticized his plan to expose Hollywood pedophilia and called him a "scam artist."
Feldman has often spoken out about the issue and has also said in the past that both he and Haim were molested as child actors. Last week, the Goonies star released a seven-minute video stating that he plans to shed light on sexual abuse in Hollywood with a movie about his life and can name six alleged abusers. He also said he hopes to crowdfund $10 million over two months to finance the project.
"He's been talking about revealing the names of his and other abusers for seven years, since my son died," Haim's mother Judy, who has feuded with Feldman in the past, told The Hollywood Reporter in comments posted on Saturday. "Now he wants $10 million to do it? Come on. It's a long con. He's a scam artist. If he was serious about this, he'd share the information he has with the police."
"U GUYS KNOW I DONT EVER SAY ANYTHING BAD ABOUT ANY1, BUT JUDY HAIM (no longer her last name) IS A BAD WOMAN WHO VEHEMENTLY PROTECTS EVIL!" Feldman tweeted.
"Corey Feldman loved Corey Haim and protecting his legacy is very important to him," Feldman's rep said in a statement to E! News. "They were, are and will always be The Two Corey's. Corey Feldman has been trying to get this truth out for a very long time."
Haim died at age 38 in 2010 after battling pneumonia. In his 2013 memoir, Feldman claimed he and Haim, who starred together in '80s films like The Lost Boys, were victims of sexual abuse throughout their childhood.
He claims Haim was repeatedly abused by multiple people, while Haim's mother maintains that a molestation incident involving her son occurred on a single occasion, at the hands of one man, The Hollywood Reporter said.
"Funny she never reported that 1 name 2 the police....EVER! Huh?" Feldman tweeted.
"It's disrespectful to sexual assault survivors and their loved ones in and out of the industry to get their hopes up about uncovering a massive conspiracy, because he will not name names—ever," Judy said about Feldman. "And if these people really are out there, and potentially [still] a danger, why wouldn't he want to name them right now?"
Haim's mother also questions the timing of Feldman's announcement, which came days after the actor, who is also a musical performer, was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, driving under suspension and speeding in Louisiana after his tour bus was pulled over. The actor later said on Twitter he did not possess drugs but that a member of his crew had medical marijuana, for which he also had a prescription that was legal in California. Feldman called the incident a "shakedown."
"I don't understand how the press that's now giving him all of this attention isn't getting it," Judy told The Hollywood Reporter. "It's all a distraction."