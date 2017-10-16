Ed Sheeran Injures Arm in Bike Accident and Keeps Us All in Suspense About Upcoming Tour Shows

Ouch! That must have hurt.

Ed Sheeran shared a picture of his arm wrapped in a cast on Monday and explained to his fans that he was involved in a bicycle accident.

"I've had a bit of a bicycle accident and I'm currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows," the 26-year-old singer captioned the Instagram photo. "Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x"

The "Shape of You" singer is currently on a global tour and is releasing 2018 dates for an extended leg. It's currently unclear which (if any) tour dates will be affected due to his injury—although, it would certainly be difficult to play an instrument with a broken arm.