Inside Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes' PDA-Filled Labor Day Celebration

Life's a beach, and Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes are just playing in the sand.

A source tells E! News that the unconfirmed lovebirds spent Labor Day in each other's company, slipping off to Malibu for a day of fun in the sun. Jamie and Katie hung out at a mutual friend's abode along the Southern California coast before ending their evening at the beach near Paradise Cove, the insider shares.

Our eyewitness reveals, "Katie and Jamie were holding hands" and "drinking together" as they walked along the sand. "They went in the water and were splashing around, flirting and getting close," the source adds, describing the outing as a "romantic date."

We're told Katie's daughter Suri Cruise was not present for the festivities, nor were Jamie's two kids.

On Wednesday, TMZ published photos of the couple holding hands on the beach.