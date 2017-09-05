The Craziest Moments From Fashion Weeks' Past

Guy Marineau/Conde Nast via Getty Images
When you combine a sleepless city, world renowned creatives, supermodels, journalists and night-to-dawn parties, you're bound to end up with more than a few memories.
The memorable moments of fashion week are endless. Whether you are sitting next to Anna Wintour in the front row, walking behind Gigi Hadid on the runway or watching the show live from the comfort of your luxe living room, you can anticipate a few "OMG" situations. Falls (like Naomi Campbell's), nudity and more add to the excitement surrounding fashion biggest weeks.
Want to know our favorite moments from fashion weeks' past? Keep scrolling!
An up-and-coming model's worst nightmare: falling down on the runway. If you were watching the Michael Kors SS17 runway show, there was a high chance that you felt really bad for Bella Hadid. Thankfully, things only got better for the model after her sudden drop.
Remember when no one knew if Kanye West was going to produce Yeezy season four, until he told everyone to meet a bus in Chelsea? Then, once editors and models arrived on Roosevelt Island, it was so hot a model fainted. Oh, Kanye.
Jeremy Meeks goes down as the biggest come-up in fashion history. This bad boy turned his mugshot into a modeling career. It sounds crazy, until you see him.
Red paint, tofu—when PETA shows up, you better hide your animal-sourced products. Every time this agency has appeared on a runway, it's been memorable.
According to this design house, you can let it all hang out on the runway. Some turned red; others tried to get a closer look; but, everyone remembers the male nudity of this show.
Queen down! Naomi Campbell fell victim to a pair of intense Vivienne Westwood heels. Since the supermodel is so iconic, we'll never forget the moment we realized she was human.
Remember that time Viktor & Rolf put an outfit on the runway that we really wanted, but knew we couldn't wear to work (even though we really, really wanted to)?
This Alexander McQueen moment made us truly appreciate weave. At least you know that if you're ever cold, you can take it out of your head and put it on your shoulders—chic!
According to Jean-Charles De Castelbajac, puppets aren't just for your hands. Like Karlie Kloss, you can wear them on your head and body.
