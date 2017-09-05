John Legend, Dax Shepard and More Stars Who Once Dumped Their Spouses

Sometimes it takes a breakup to stay together!

On Monday, John Legend practically broke the Internet when he revealed that years ago he tried to dump his then-girlfriend/now-wife Chrissy Teigen years ago—and she responded by simply saying, "No."

The 38-year-old crooner spoke to The Guardian and admitted that their "breakup" lasted a whopping hour and a half.

"I was really stressed and busy," John told the publication. "I was just like: 'I’d just be happier single right now,' and she was like: 'No.'"

A few hours after her hubby's interview hit, the outspoken lady, who has been with the singer for over a decade, took to Twitter to respond. The 31-year-old shared a link to the break-up story with a laugh-crying emoji and the caption, "11 years later, baby."