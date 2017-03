Finally, someone had to say it.

In the first full-length trailer for Justice League, Ezra Miller's The Flash asks Ben Affleck's Batman point-blank what his superpower is.

"I'm rich," the Dark Knight responds.

The trailer dropped Saturday and shows how Batman builds an alliance of superheroes to fight against a new enemy. Gal Gadot reprises her role as Wonder Woman, while Jason Momoa stars as Aquaman and seems to get a kick out of riding on top of Batman's Batmobile during a battle.