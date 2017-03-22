Nia Long's Rep Calls Taraji P. Henson Feud "Complete Nonsense"

Tales of Nia Long and Taraji P. Hensonbeing at odds are fiction, according to Long's rep.

Amid reports that the two Empire actresses were "at each other's throats" during production of the Fox series' third season, Long's camp says nothing could be further from the truth.

"This story is complete nonsense," the star's rep said in a statement.

Reports have accused Long, who had a recurring role throughout the current season, of allegedly being rude to the makeup, hair and wardrobe teams—actions that reportedly incited a rift between her and Henson.