Sarah Paulson's Nickname While Filming Ocean's Eight Was...Long Butt Dong?!

Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros. Pictures
Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros. Pictures
Poor Sarah Paulson!
First, she had to put up with wearing those very 1990s Marcia Clark wigs in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.
And now she says she had to suffer through some very big fashion dont's for her role in the upcoming Ocean's Eight.
"It's so tragic," Paulson told me last night at The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo's Most Powerful Stylists dinner. "I'm like the least cool of the group. There are a lot of cool girls wearing cool s--t and I am a mom. Not that a mom can't wear something cool, but..."
Mom of two Busy Philipps interjected, "Hey, watch it!"
The Hollywood Reporter
Paulson explained, "I play a mom from the suburbs. I don't live in Los Angeles and don't have Karla Welch as my stylist." (Welch, who topped The Hollywood Reporter's list as the number one most powerful stylist in Hollywood, is Paulson's real-life stylist.)
Paulson also wears mom jeans in the movie. "They're Rachel Comey jeans, which I think they are really chic, but all the people on the crew are like, 'Hey, Long Butt Dong!' They call me 'Long Butt Dong'...I also had to wear short little cropped shirts and sneakers."
Not that the kicks weren't also somewhat on point. "They were Isabel Marant platform sneakers, but I'm a little behind, like two seasons behind," the Golden Globe winner said. "Those were popular a little while ago, but she thinks they're super cool."
Paulson co-stars in the all-female Ocean's movie alongside Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter and Awkwafina. The movie centers around the group's attempt to pull off a heist at New York's star-studded Met Gala.
John Shearer/WireImage
Bullock leads the crew as Debbie Ocean, who happens to be the sister of Danny Ocean, played by George Clooney in Ocean's Eleven, Ocean's Twelve and Ocean's Thirteen. "It's great fun," Paulson said. "They are wonderful girls. It's everything that you think it would be—really really fun!"
Ocean's Eight is scheduled to be in theaters on June 8, 2018.
Meanwhile, Paulson also recalled her favorite dress from her very busy award season—the green Prada dress she wore to the Emmys.
"I love a dress that's a little Golden Girls," she said of the long-sleeve embellished gown. "I will never not love a little Golden Girls."
We are so with you, Sarah!