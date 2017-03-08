Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac: How the Notoriously Private Pairing Erupted Into a Public Divorce Battle

So much for keeping one's personal life, well, personal.

In the last 24 hours, we've seen the nuances surrounding Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac's split depart from what many assumed would transpire peacefully and privately to remarkably public and contentious. After the Ghost in the Shell star released a statement responding to reports she had filed for divorce from the father of her 2-year-old daughter, claiming she will "never, ever comment" on their split, Dauriac responded Wednesday with his own take.

The art curator tells E! News in a statement, "It is indeed unfortunate, especially for our daughter, that Scarlett filed in Court and made our personal differences so public. I would implore her to withdraw her action promptly and to go back, as uncomfortable as it might be, to the negotiating table."

Romain continues, "We are the parents of a lovely daughter whom we will continue to co-parent for many years and share her joys and sorrows as only a parent can."