Lisa Kudrow Dismisses That "F--kable" Comment, Also Doesn't Like Telling You There Will Never Be a Friends Reunion

Lisa Kudrow wants you to know that her now infamous "f--kable" moment didn't hurt her as much as you may think.

Kudrow recently revealed on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that a guest star on Friends once told her she was finally "f--kable" after seeing her in hair and makeup.

The story became international headline news.

"We all just need to calm down," Kudrow told me while promoting her latest movie, the adorable animated flick The Boss Baby. "It was just some uncomfortable word that someone said. Some people seem to be getting upset like it was sexism, an attack, a hate crime, and it's like, 'No, no, no!' It was just some words said that were insensitive and it made me uncomfortable for three minutes and then we had a show to do."

In other words, Kudrow said, "There is a great saying—sticks and stones will break your bones, but names will never hurt you."