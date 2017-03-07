Why the Lives of the Teen Moms, Mama Junes, Duggars and Gosselins of the Reality TV World Continue to Fascinate So Much

The Teen Mom cruise has been canceled!

The news of the cancellation may not be the best way to start a conversation about the MTV franchise's popularity, but the real takeaway is that there was going to be a Teen Mom cruise.

Which, one, means that you can at least try to build an excursion around pretty much anything. And two, interest in these women's lives still rages going on eight years since 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom first premiered.

Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout and Kailyn Lowry—none of whom are teenagers anymore—had announced in November that they'd be hosting the first-ever Teen Mom-themed cruise, the itinerary taking them around the Bahamas with Royal Caribbean. Just days ago the deal fell apart, with a source telling Radar Online that all three stars weren't surprised because they felt that fare prices (starting at $743 a person) were too high.

Intrepid fans—who were reportedly warned not to book airfare when they first bought passage aboard the cruise until they received further confirmation—are said to be getting full refunds, so no scandal there. But once again: A Teen Mom cruise.

Why not gather an all-star team of reality TV personalities from all of the most inexplicably watchable shows and call it Going Overboard?