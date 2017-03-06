Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter Wear Matching Outfits to the Beauty and the Beast Premiere

Courtesy of Beyoncé
"There may be something there that wasn't there before..."
Last week's premiere of Beauty and the Beast at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood brought out some of the biggest star in Hollywood, including Toni Braxton and Céline Dion. While John Legend and Chrissy Teigen left their daughter at home (and Matt Damon's daughters skipped the red carpet), Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter snuck inside without causing a major commotion.
Beyoncé shared more than a dozen photos from the event via her official website Monday. The 35-year-old "Daddy Lessons" singer and her 5-year-old daughter wore matching green dresses. Beyoncé, who is currently pregnant with twins, dressed her baby bump in an empire-waist chiffon gown and stood tall in Alaïa's $1,760 studded patent-leather sandals.
Her mini-me's look had a few pops of pink. Carter's dress appears to be a modified version of Gucci's velvet trimmed dress from the Fall 2016 collection, retailing for $26,000 on Net-a-Porter. Its bodice is embroidered with parrots and snakes and is embellished with crystals and faux pearls.
Courtesy of Beyoncé
Jay Z, meanwhile, wore a modified version of Gucci's embroidered denim jacket for the family's night out. (Other celebrities who own the $5,000 runway version include 2 Chainz, Dakota Johnson, Jared Leto, French Montana and Rihanna.)
In one photograph, Beyoncé highlighted her jewelry as she looked at sheet music for "Be Our Guest."
It also appeared that Beyoncé didn't skimp at the concession stand. One of the photos she shared Monday showed a vast array of movie theater snacks, including Buddy Bears Gummi Bears, Junior Mints, M&Ms, Nestlé Buncha Crunch, Peanut M&Ms, Red Vines, Reese's Pieces, Skittles, Sour Skittles, Sour Patch Kids and many other delicious (but not nutritious) menu items.
While Beyoncé and Blue Ivy skipped the red carpet (where E! News' Sibley Scoles interviewed the film's stars Luke Evans, Josh Gad, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Dan Stevens and Emma Watson), the mother-daughter duo did mark the occasion by taking several picutres inside the movie theater.
Beauty and the Beast is in theaters March 17.