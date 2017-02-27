Oscars vs. Vanity Fair After-Party: Which Celeb Look Do You Love More?

  • By
  • &

by Raleigh Burgan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Glossier Beauty, Chrissy Teigen

This Beauty Product Was Everywhere at the 2017 Oscars

ESC: Nicole Kidman Candid

Oscars Trend Translation Guide: Get Nicole Kidman's Look IRL

ESC: Oscars Style Tribes

Which Oscars Style Squad Reigned Supreme? You Be the Judge

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Hailee Steinfeld, Vanity Fair

Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

After the Oscars comes the outfit change.

Every year following the Academy Awards, Vanity Fair throws their annual after party—and, as you already know, it comes with its own set of fashion standards. 

A-lists can choose to dress more casually (swap gowns for minis), turn up the sexy (swap high necks for naked dresses)...they can really do whatever they want. Which makes witnessing their second wardrobe choice so fun!

So take a scroll through the following photos of your favorite celebs (in both looks from last night) and choose a favorite by voting in the below polls.

Photos

Oscars 2017: Best Dressed Women

ESC, Emma Stone, 2017 Oscars, After-Party Looks

Getty Images

ESC, Viola Davis, 2017 Oscars, After-Party Looks

Getty Images

ESC, Alicia Vikander, 2017 Oscars, After-Party Looks

Getty Images

ESC, Priyanka Chopra, 2017 Oscars, After-Party Looks

Getty Images

Photos

Oscars 2017: Best Dressed Men

ESC, Leslie Mann, 2017 Oscars, After-Party Looks

Getty Images

ESC, Jessica Biel, 2017 Oscars, After-Party Looks

Getty Images

ESC, Emma Roberts, 2017 Oscars, After-Party Looks

Getty Images

ESC, Halle Berry, 2017 Oscars, After-Party Looks

Getty Images

Photos

Oscars 2017: Best Beauty Looks

ESC, Felicity Jones, 2017 Oscars, After-Party Looks

Getty Images

ESC, Brie Larson, 2017 Oscars, After-Party Looks

Getty Images

ESC, Karlie Kloss, 2017 Oscars, After-Party Looks

Getty Images

ESC, Scarlet Johansson, 2017 Oscars, After-Party Looks

Getty Images

Photos

Oscars 2017: Worst Dressed Celebs

ESC, Ruth Negga, 2017 Oscars, After-Party Looks

Getty Images

ESC, Hailee Steinfeld, 2017 Oscars, After-Party Looks

Getty Images

ESC, Isabelle Huppert, 2017 Oscars, After-Party Looks

Getty Images

Now for our last question...

Which look was your ultimate? Let us know in the comments below.

Watch E!'s live 2017 Oscars red carpet coverage starting at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 27. And catch our Fashion Police special Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 7:30 p.m.

TAGS/ Emma Stone , Viola Davis , Alicia Vikander , Brie Larson , Felicity Jones , Ruth Negga , Priyanka Chopra , Leslie Mann , Jessica Biel , Emma Roberts , Halle Berry , Karlie Kloss , Scarlett Johansson , , Style Collective , Oscars , 2017 Oscars , Red Carpet , Fashion , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again