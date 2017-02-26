Ciara Shows Baby Bump in White Shimmering Dress on Oscars Date Night With Russell Wilson

Ciara, Russell Wilson, 2017 Oscars, Elton John After Party

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Clase Azul Tequila and Chopin Vodka

Ciara may not have attended the 2017 Oscars, but it was still her night to shine!

The singer showcased her baby bump and sparkled in a white, jeweled scoop neck August Getty Atelier gown during her glamorous date night Sunday with husband and NFL star Russell Wilson, who looked dapper in a black tux. As the Oscars were underway, the two made their way to the annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars viewing and after-party. The singer is one of more than 60 co-chairs of the bash.

Ciara, who paired her look with a full-length, cream jacket, is pregnant with her second child and first with Wilson. She is also a mother to a 2-and-1/2-year-old son, Future Zahir.

Ciara, 2017 Oscars, Elton John After Party

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Clase Azul Tequila and Chopin Vodka

Ciara, Oscars 2017 Grammys

Instagram

Getting Ready. #EJAF25 #oscars

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Ciara posted on her Instagram page a couple of photos showing her getting ready for the party, one of several Oscar bashes.

After she and Wilson arrived, they chatted with Orange Is the New Black star Laverne Cox. The two women gushed over each other and took pics together, E! News has learned.

Other celebs in attendance included Elton John and partner David Furnish, Cox's co-star Jackie CruzDancing With the Stars couple Kym Johnson and Robert HerkjavicGordon RamseyHeidi Klum and beau Vito SchnabelMichelle Dockery, Glee alumni Lea Michele, Chris Colfer and Matthew MorrisonJC ChasezAshley Tisdale and husband Christopher FrenchSmoky RobinsonTracee Ellis RossCandace Cameron BureAdriana LimaTransparent stars Jeffrey Tambor, Jay Duplass, Judith Light, Amy Landecker and Gaby Hoffman and Colton Haynes.

Time to play...

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

Ciara and Wilson had also attended a pre-Oscars party Friday night.

"Me in the whip with the baby," he said on Instagram, alongside a video of the two in a vehicle. "Little date night. Dang, she fine. A real good night, real good night."

