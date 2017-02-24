Jimmy Kimmel Leaves a Little Present on Matt Damon's Oscars 2017 Seat

Instagram
Oh, helloMatt Damon. Come. Have a seat.
Jimmy Kimmel is never going to run out of time to make fun of the actor, not even this Sunday, at the 2017 Oscars.
The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host, who is hosting the ceremony, made sure to leave a little present on his longtime onscreen rival's reserved seat at the Dolby Theater.
Kimmel defaced a photo of the actor that was placed on the chair, drawing large, pointy ears, plus earrings, a mustache, soul patch and snaggletooth on his face. The host posted a photo of his prank on Instagram Thursday evening.
"Best Picture Vominee Matt Damon #Oscars," he wrote.
Damon served as a producer on the drama film Manchester by the Sea, which is nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture. If it wins the big award, the actor would share it with four other producers and it would mark his second Oscar win. he and Ben Affleck both won a screenwriting Oscar for their movie Good Will Hunting in 1998.
Image Group LA/ABC via Getty Images
While they are friendly in real life, Kimmel and Damon have been engaged in an onscreen feud for more than a decade. It started after the talk show host began a recurring joke on his program in which he pretends to run out of time to interview the actor.
Last week, when asked about Kimmel's Oscars hosting gig, Damon told E! News, "He's gonna be really terrible no matter what."
When asked if he had any message for Kimmel on his hosting skills, Damon joked, "No, [Jimmy] knows I hate him, and there's also a restraining order at the moment, so we're not allowed to directly address each other."