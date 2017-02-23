Pregnant Irina Shayk Visits Disneyland Without Bradley Cooper

Irina Shayk is preparing for motherhood in possibly one of the best ways—with a trip to the happiest place on Earth.
The pregnant supermodel headed off to Disneyland this week alongside her sister, Tatiana Petenkova, and her niece and nephew. The four visitors took part in all of the Disney fun, picking up merchandise in one of the theme park's stores, posing for selfies, enjoying the fire works and taking a twirl on the Dumbo ride, of course! However, a source tells E! News she didn't partake in the tea cups.
While the star is expecting her first child with longtime beau Bradley Cooper, the Oscar nominee didn't join the ladies on their trip. Meanwhile, Shayk, who has yet to personally confirm the pregnancy, hid her growing baby bump underneath a coat wrapped around her waist. The 31-year-old beauty seemed to be very persistent about not showing her belly, even posing for a photograph while holding a jumbo stuffed Minnie Mouse in front of her waist.
Fern/Sharpshooter/Splash News
While the typically private star remains mum about her first child in public, behind the scenes, an insider told E! News the mom and dad-to-be are excited every step of the way.
"Bradley has been there for her and is loving seeing the baby grow inside her," a source revealed to E! News exclusively. "They share those moments when the baby kicks and they can't wait! Bradley been taking her to her doctor visits and is so excited every time they see the baby. She is very healthy and the baby is as well."
"She can't wait to be a mom," a second source added.
In the meantime, with the baby due sometime around May, the couple has already begun to tackle picking a moniker for their firstborn. "They have already picked a few names they like," one insider said. "They know the sex, but are still deciding between some names."
While the two can't always be physically together thanks to demanding work schedules, they see a future with each other and more kids to call their own. In fact, with a new ring on that finger, Shayk has recently fueled rumors that the two may already be engaged.
"Engagement or marriage may happen under the radar because they are very private people," an insider said. "They see themselves spending their lives together and building a family with more than one child."